Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $8.92 Million Position in Flowco Holdings Inc. $FLOC

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 499,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.55% of Flowco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowco during the 1st quarter worth $45,022,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowco in the first quarter worth about $1,796,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flowco during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flowco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,108,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowco

In related news, EVP Chad Roberts sold 55,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,007,458.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 332,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,291.02. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLOC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Flowco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowco in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Flowco in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flowco in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Flowco Stock Performance

FLOC opened at $18.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. Flowco Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08.

Flowco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Flowco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Flowco Profile

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

