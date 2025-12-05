Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,784 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Baidu by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Baidu from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.95.

Baidu Stock Up 1.2%

Baidu stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.06.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.