Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. $REPX

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 41.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 27.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.02. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

In other news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $87,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 162,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,556.55. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 369,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,246.55. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on REPX shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Riley Exploration Permian Profile



Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Stories

