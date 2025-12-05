Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 3,715 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 259.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $177,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Datadog by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,611,000 after buying an additional 1,261,065 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,593,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,413,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,803 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 493.55, a PEG ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $6,820,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,131.20. This represents a 96.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 404,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $80,699,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,656.40. This trade represents a 96.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,391,590 shares of company stock worth $242,356,896. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

