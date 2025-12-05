Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Teradata worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 64.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Teradata by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Teradata by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Teradata by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Down 1.8%

TDC stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Teradata Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 83.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Teradata has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. Zacks Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

