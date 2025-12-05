Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,637 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,211 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $295,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 79,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Devon Energy stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

