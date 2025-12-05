Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.35 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,553 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,482,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,785.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,496.40. The trade was a 7.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.11 per share, with a total value of $101,332.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 20,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,261.35. The trade was a 3.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,513 shares of company stock worth $335,878. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 2.41%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.