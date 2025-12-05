Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading 10% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) shares rose 10% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 143.20 and last traded at GBX 142.10. Approximately 62,497,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,476% from the average daily volume of 3,966,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.20.

Specifically, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 108,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 per share, for a total transaction of £149,200.08.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 331 to GBX 343 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustpilot Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 340.75.

Trustpilot Group Stock Up 9.5%

The firm has a market cap of £571.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 220.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16.

Trustpilot Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.