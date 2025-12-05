State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 20,686 Shares of Laureate Education $LAUR

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,686 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 113,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $32.42.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LAUR. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laureate Education from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

