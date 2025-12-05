Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 570,996 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,996 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Global worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Liberty Global by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 41.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Liberty Global from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.66.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

