406,703 Shares in VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR $VNET Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 406,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of VNET Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 63,953 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in VNET Group in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VNET Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 278,496 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the first quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.87 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

