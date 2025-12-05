Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,384,606 Carnival Corporation $CCL

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,384,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,000. Norges Bank owned 0.20% of Carnival as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carnival Stock Down 0.8%
CCL opened at $25.84 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus cut their price target on Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carnival from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.
About Carnival
Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
