Norges Bank Buys Shares of 659,386 Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 659,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,744,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.28% of Cirrus Logic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,660.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 95.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $121.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.08. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $136.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.51.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.51. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $560.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other news, EVP Denise Grode sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.87, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $665,925.26. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 9,162 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,099,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,120. The trade was a 39.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $3,861,510. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

