1,439,411 Shares in Commercial Metals Company $CMC Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,439,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,402,000. Norges Bank owned 1.29% of Commercial Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Commercial Metals by 80.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC opened at $65.19 on Friday. Commercial Metals Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,030.98. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,480.98. This trade represents a 34.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

