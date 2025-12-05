Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 1,500 Shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,500 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.58, for a total transaction of $437,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 84,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,730,357.70. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 4th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $695,250.00.

SiTime stock opened at $350.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.41 and a beta of 2.55. SiTime Corporation has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $386.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.66.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. SiTime’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in SiTime by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 3,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SiTime from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.14.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

