Norges Bank Takes $77.53 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 499,184 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,528,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.20% of Simpson Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $169.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.35 and a 52-week high of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.12.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $623.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simpson Manufacturing

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.