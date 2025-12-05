Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in nCino Inc. $NCNO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,240 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in nCino were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,666,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,491,000 after acquiring an additional 836,182 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,867,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,710,000 after buying an additional 1,626,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,099,000 after buying an additional 94,940 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 24.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,669,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,678,000 after acquiring an additional 516,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,247,000 after acquiring an additional 94,733 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NCNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on nCino from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Insider Activity at nCino

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 4,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $112,350.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 461,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,664.26. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $122,107.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 229,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,466.94. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,913,865 shares of company stock worth $117,312,830 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

nCino Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of nCino stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. nCino Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $40.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.28, a P/E/G ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.53.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

