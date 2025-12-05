Rajesh Vashist Sells 2,000 Shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total value of $582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,188,891.18. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $3,290,000.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.75, for a total value of $579,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $588,000.00.

SITM stock opened at $350.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.41 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.66. SiTime Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $386.00.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. SiTime had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $83.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 price objective on SiTime in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in SiTime by 56.1% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SiTime by 3,200.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

