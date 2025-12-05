Norges Bank Makes New $72.02 Million Investment in Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 835,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,023,000. Norges Bank owned 0.89% of Loar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Loar by 565.0% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Loar by 83.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter worth $945,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,450,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOAR shares. Zacks Research upgraded Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Loar in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Shares of NYSE:LOAR opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.18. Loar Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.60 and a beta of 0.35.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Loar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $126.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Loar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.03 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

