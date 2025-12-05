Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 507,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,952,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.03% of Charles River Laboratories International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balefire LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 39.4% in the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,750,000 after buying an additional 516,521 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $184.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $202.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.00, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.