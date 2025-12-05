Norges Bank Takes $71.60 Million Position in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 705,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,595,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.26% of Whirlpool as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,299,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,208,000 after purchasing an additional 63,448 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,806,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,784,000 after buying an additional 184,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Whirlpool by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,343,000 after buying an additional 350,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,189,000 after buying an additional 54,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $80.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

WHR stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Whirlpool Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $135.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.68. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -107.14%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

