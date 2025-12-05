1,951,528 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,951,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,041,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.23% of Darling Ingredients as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 609.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

