Norges Bank Takes $75.15 Million Position in Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,122,120 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,148,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.58% of Meritage Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 157.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on Meritage Homes and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $72.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75. Meritage Homes Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Meritage Homes has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.