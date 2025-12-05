695,266 Shares in ESAB Corporation $ESAB Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 695,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,814,000. Norges Bank owned 1.15% of ESAB at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 57.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 20.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESAB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

ESAB Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. ESAB Corporation has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $135.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.51.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $727.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.57 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. ESAB has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

