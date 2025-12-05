Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in BCE, Inc. $BCE

Norges Bank acquired a new position in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,664,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,315,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.39% of BCE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in BCE by 2,459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

BCE Trading Up 0.2%

BCE stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.61. BCE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

