Norges Bank Makes New $78.46 Million Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,574,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,464,000. Norges Bank owned 0.70% of Hims & Hers Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 229.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 6.05%.The company had revenue of $598.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $112,151.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 155,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,555.68. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,187 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $853,513.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,239.92. The trade was a 24.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 616,431 shares of company stock worth $32,924,482. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

