Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.4167.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $178.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.02. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $140.81 and a 1 year high of $312.60.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 20.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
