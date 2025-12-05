Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.8462.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valvoline from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Valvoline from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VVV

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $102,016.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $549,961.88. The trade was a 15.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $138,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 69,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,808.94. The trade was a 6.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 95,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $1,744,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $316,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 8.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $30.66 on Friday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 72.49%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.