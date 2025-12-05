Head to Head Review: Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF)

Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Great Eagle has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Douglas Homes has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Great Eagle and Smith Douglas Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 0.00 Smith Douglas Homes 3 5 1 0 1.78

Profitability

Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus target price of $16.60, indicating a potential downside of 19.78%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than Great Eagle.

This table compares Great Eagle and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A Smith Douglas Homes 1.13% 0.12% 0.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Eagle and Smith Douglas Homes”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Eagle $1.39 billion 1.04 -$222.33 million N/A N/A Smith Douglas Homes $975.46 million 1.09 $16.07 million $1.25 16.55

Smith Douglas Homes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Eagle.

Summary

Smith Douglas Homes beats Great Eagle on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments and properties; and flexible workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates hotels under The Langham, Cordis, and Eaton brand names. In addition, the company offers secretarial, staff, maintenance and repair, consultancy, and advisory services, as well as property maintenance and leasing services. Further, it sales building materials; invests in securities; manages real estate investment trust, computer system solutions, project management and advisory, treasury management, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as real estate agency services; procurement and financing, warehousing, general trading, hospitality, and hotel management services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

