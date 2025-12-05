Contrasting Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Neonode and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode 408.88% -38.60% -32.68% Pegasystems 16.05% 43.49% 18.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neonode and Pegasystems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode $3.11 million 13.27 -$6.47 million ($0.32) -7.69 Pegasystems $1.50 billion 6.46 $99.19 million $1.49 38.26

Pegasystems has higher revenue and earnings than Neonode. Neonode is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pegasystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Neonode and Pegasystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode 1 1 0 0 1.50 Pegasystems 0 2 8 0 2.80

Neonode currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.90%. Pegasystems has a consensus price target of $69.61, suggesting a potential upside of 22.12%. Given Neonode’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neonode is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Volatility & Risk

Neonode has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of Neonode shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Neonode shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.7% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pegasystems beats Neonode on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neonode

(Get Free Report)

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers. In addition, the company sells touch sensor modules to OEMs, original design manufacturers, and systems integrators. Further, it licenses its zForce technology to original equipment manufacturers and automotive Tier 1 suppliers, as well as provides non-recurring engineering services related to application development. It serves office equipment, automotive, industrial automation, medical, military, and avionics markets. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows. It also offers Situational Layer Cake that organizes logic into layers that map to the unique dimensions of a client’s business, such as customer types, lines of business, geographies, etc.; Pega Express Methodology and low code that connects enterprise data and systems to customer experience channels; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications; Pega Catalyst, which helps clients to transform and prototype their customer journeys; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and global service assurance and client support services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

