Reviewing Banco Comercial Portugues (BPCGY) & Its Peers

Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) is one of 86 public companies in the “BANKS – FOREIGN” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Banco Comercial Portugues to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Banco Comercial Portugues and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Comercial Portugues 0 1 0 1 3.00 Banco Comercial Portugues Competitors 1313 4322 4622 272 2.37

As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies have a potential upside of 6.42%. Given Banco Comercial Portugues’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Comercial Portugues has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Comercial Portugues $5.82 billion $980.79 million 10.77 Banco Comercial Portugues Competitors $40.26 billion $6.66 billion 13.65

This table compares Banco Comercial Portugues and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Banco Comercial Portugues’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Portugues. Banco Comercial Portugues is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Banco Comercial Portugues pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Banco Comercial Portugues pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 35.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Comercial Portugues has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Comercial Portugues’ competitors have a beta of 0.67, meaning that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Comercial Portugues and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Comercial Portugues 15.89% 9.44% 0.76% Banco Comercial Portugues Competitors 17.46% 12.55% 1.04%

Summary

Banco Comercial Portugues competitors beat Banco Comercial Portugues on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Banco Comercial Portugues

Banco Comercial Português, S.A., a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others. The company is also involved in the provision of investment fund and real estate management, e-commerce, web portal, real estate investment fund, trade finance, trust, consulting, brokerage, marketing, and real estate services, as well as internet, telephone, and mobile banking services. Banco Comercial Português, S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Porto, Portugal.

