Thomas Siebel Sells 17,000 Shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) Chairman Thomas Siebel sold 17,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $241,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 15,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,608.56. This trade represents a 51.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

C3.ai Stock Performance

AI stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 108.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $75.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 683.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 76.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 58.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

