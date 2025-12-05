Insider Selling: AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Sells $268,000.00 in Stock

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) Director David Chang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 182,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,015.68. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AXT Trading Up 5.4%

AXTI stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. AXT Inc has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $564.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.97.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. AXT had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 25.22%.The business had revenue of $27.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXT Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AXT from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush set a $7.00 price target on shares of AXT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AXT from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AXT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the third quarter valued at about $729,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in AXT by 339.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 405,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 313,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.