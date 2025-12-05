Insider Selling: TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Insider Sells $338,500.00 in Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $338,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,025,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,713,765.59. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TMC the metals alerts:

On Friday, November 28th, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $325,500.00.

TMC the metals Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMC opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. TMC the metals company Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMC the metals ( NASDAQ:TMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TMC the metals from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TMC the metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Read Our Latest Report on TMC the metals

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,038 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the second quarter worth $6,216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TMC the metals by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 766,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TMC the metals by 869.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 712,717 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,133,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC the metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.