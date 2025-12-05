Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 15,000 Shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 13,820,361 shares in the company, valued at $279,171,292.20. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $161,440.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 51,404 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $918,075.44.

On Thursday, November 20th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $155,920.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,587 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $148,856.94.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,104 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $140,943.36.

On Monday, November 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $159,280.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $159,360.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 29,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $566,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,794 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $134,113.56.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $19.63 on Friday. Donegal Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $719.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $245.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.19 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 477.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Donegal Group by 79.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 422.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Donegal Group by 443.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGICA shares. Zacks Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Donegal Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

