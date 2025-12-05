Norges Bank Invests $87.63 Million in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 433,554 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,626,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 18.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,140,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,068,000 after acquiring an additional 339,089 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 909,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,875,000 after purchasing an additional 271,410 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,607,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 611,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,640,000 after buying an additional 222,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,876,000 after buying an additional 54,324 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director David E. Rush acquired 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.08 per share, for a total transaction of $208,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,317.84. This trade represents a 31.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $221.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.33. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $301.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.55 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $255.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.30.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

