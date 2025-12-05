Norges Bank Invests $89.17 Million in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,223,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,174,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of UL Solutions by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in UL Solutions by 3,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in UL Solutions by 28.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

UL Solutions Stock Down 3.4%

ULS stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11. UL Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.54 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 11.29%.UL Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on UL Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UL Solutions from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UL Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

UL Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

