Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 269.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59,742 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 162.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 105.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 1,386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Rambus by 19,360.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rambus from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna set a $100.00 price target on Rambus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rambus from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

RMBS opened at $98.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.02. Rambus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). Rambus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $178.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, Director Meera Rao sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $66,599.47. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,329.39. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 4,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $447,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,641.32. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 26,227 shares of company stock worth $2,499,780 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

