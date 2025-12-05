Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,248 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,814,000 after acquiring an additional 46,369 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,799,000 after purchasing an additional 105,238 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 822,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,651,000 after purchasing an additional 91,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 35,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.74. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $78.88 and a one year high of $124.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $186.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.55.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

