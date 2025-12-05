Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 82,764 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,764 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,166,000 after purchasing an additional 146,256 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,883,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,850,000 after acquiring an additional 334,218 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,798,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,109,000 after acquiring an additional 282,729 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,301,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,828,000 after purchasing an additional 523,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 158,667 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $46.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank set a $58.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.89.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). GFL Environmental had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

