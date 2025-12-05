Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 130,948 Shares of Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 323.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,948 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sealed Air by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 14.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

