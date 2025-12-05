Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,769,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $18,380,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,212,000 after purchasing an additional 302,444 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,571,000 after purchasing an additional 244,801 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,322,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,700,000 after purchasing an additional 233,371 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 4.4%

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $789,037.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,985,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,370,495.87. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $690,362.01. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,402,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,729,420.31. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,338. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.36.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

