Norges Bank Invests $91.94 Million in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,402,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,939,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 44,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 988.9% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. A. O. Smith Corporation has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $77.31.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $942.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

