Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $173,000 in Better Home & Finance Holding Company $BETR

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Better Home & Finance in the second quarter worth $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Better Home & Finance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Better Home & Finance by 90.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,740 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Home & Finance Stock Up 12.6%

Shares of BETR opened at $49.95 on Friday. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $784.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity at Better Home & Finance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Better Home & Finance news, major shareholder Pbra, Llc sold 995,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $50,091,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO J. Calamari Nicholas sold 12,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $742,659.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,294.48. The trade was a 52.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 1,013,078 shares of company stock worth $51,124,194 over the last three months. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BETR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Better Home & Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Better Home & Finance in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Better Home & Finance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Better Home & Finance Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

