Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,657 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at $68,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ESLT. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Elbit Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Elbit Systems from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.00.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $480.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.24. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $243.51 and a 52-week high of $529.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.60. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.91%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

