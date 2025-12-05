Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 1,026.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,215 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Primo Brands were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Primo Brands by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Primo Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primo Brands news, Director Michael John Cramer bought 5,000 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $78,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 17,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,396.26. This represents a 39.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Hass bought 15,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $249,946.10. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,143.95. This represents a 32.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 203,469 shares of company stock worth $3,214,674. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primo Brands Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE PRMB opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. Primo Brands Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Primo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

