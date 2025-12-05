Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.28 Million Holdings in Box, Inc. $BOX

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 953.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 167,270 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,137,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,314 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in BOX by 62.9% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,546,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,736,000 after buying an additional 597,410 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 486,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 396,400 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,749,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,718,000 after acquiring an additional 318,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,958,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BOX from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $31.77 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $38.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $114,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 128,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,316.19. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $144,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 497,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,600,982.65. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,336 shares of company stock worth $3,986,999. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.