Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 439.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,277 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $55,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.59. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $142.85.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.43 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 39.0%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 7.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.