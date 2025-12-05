Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 3,874 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,809 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $152,000. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. Zacks Research raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total transaction of $3,004,942.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,259.40. This trade represents a 60.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total value of $15,404,628.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,052,511.88. The trade was a 48.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 152,011 shares of company stock worth $39,835,990 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $265.63 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $297.88. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.43.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.