Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 54,830 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,830 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 97.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 129.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 price objective on Annaly Capital Management and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

